RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Erin Cooper (3) and Sydnie Sanny (26) team up in an attempt to block a spike during the Lady Mustangs' 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 loss to Carl Junction on Sept. 17 at MCHS.

Facing one of the best volleyball teams in southwest Missouri, the McDonald County Lady Mustangs lost in three straight sets.

But even though the Lady Mustangs' loss came in three straight sets, the match was much closer than the results indicate.

It appeared the match was going to be a Carl Junction rout when the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first set, but McDonald County rallied with six straight points at one point to cut the lead to 19-14 before Carl Junction held on for a 25-18 win.

The second set was close most of the way before Carl Junction stretched a 15-13 lead to a 20-14 lead on the way to a 25-19 win.

McDonald County led for much of the third set after falling behind 7-1 to start the set.

The Lady Mustangs built a 17-13 lead only to see Carl Junction rebound for a 25-21 win.

"While this match resulted in a loss for us, it was one we could walk away from feeling good about the level of volleyball we played," said Lady Mustang coach Logan Grab. "Ultimately, we were not able to put the ball away as much as Carl Junction and that was the determining factor of who came out with a win. It was a battle at the net. I am proud of the defense our team played against such a dominant team. These are the types of matches we need to play to continue propelling ourselves toward the level of volleyball our program is striving to reach."

Leaders for McDonald county were Katelynn Ferdig with four kills, Shye Hardin with two blocks, Erin Cooper with 10 assists and Kaycee Factor with 11 digs.

Carl Junction added a 25-9, 25-20 win in the junior varsity match and a 25-19, 25-11 win in the freshman contest.

McDonald County falls to 2-3 for the season heading into its Sept. 21 match at Neosho. The Lady Mustangs return home on Sept. 25 to host College Heights on Senior Night.