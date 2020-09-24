RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School will hold its 2020 football homecoming prior to the Mustangs' hosting Seneca on Sept. 25 at MCHS. Front row, left to right: Nevaeh Dodson, freshman attendant; Kylie Kimbrough, sophomore attendant; and Libby Cisneros, junior attendant. Back row: Senior queen candidates Jennifer Estrada-Ayala, Sydnie Sanny and Alexa Hopkins.

Name: Jennifer Estrada-Ayala

Hometown: Noel

Class: Senior Candidate

Parents: Juan Estrada and Rocio Ayala

Favorite Restaurant: Sushi House

Favorite Place To Hang Out: My friends' cars

Favorite Movie: "The Perks of Being a Wallflower"

Favorite Actor/Actress: Brigette Lundy-Paine

Favorite Song: "Constant Headache" by Joyce Manor

Favorite Group: The 1975

Message to the Mustangs: "Thank you for the opportunity and for the memories. And to my football boys, I love you guys and I'm proud of all of you. I believe in y'all. Good luck tonight boys."

Name: Alexa Hopkins

Hometown: Rocky Comfort

Class: Senior Candidate

Parents: Shandal and David Hopkins

Favorite Restaurant: Anywhere with Dr. Pepper

Favorite Place To Hang Out: The local Anderson Sonic

Favorite Movie: "The Grinch"

Favorite Actor/Actress: Adam Sandler

Favorite Song: "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus

Favorite Group: All my besties

Message to the Mustangs: "Win or lose, I'll cherish every game and memory that came along with it. You all make me proud to be a Mustang! Keep up the great work!"

Name: Sydnie Sanny

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Senior Candidate

Parents: Sunny and Thomas Walker and Jeremy Sanny

Favorite Restaurant: Wing Stop

Favorite Place To Hang Out: The locker room before volleyball games

Favorite Movie: "Someone Great"

Favorite Actor/Actress: Gina Rodriguez

Favorite Song: "Whiskey Glasses"

Favorite Group: Dreamville

Message to the Mustangs: "Fight hard tonight boys. Know the herd always has your back. Go. Fight. Win."

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Senior homecoming candidate Sydnie Sanny.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Senior homecoming candidate Jennifer Estrada-Ayala.