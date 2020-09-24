Name: Jennifer Estrada-Ayala
Hometown: Noel
Class: Senior Candidate
Parents: Juan Estrada and Rocio Ayala
Favorite Restaurant: Sushi House
Favorite Place To Hang Out: My friends' cars
Favorite Movie: "The Perks of Being a Wallflower"
Favorite Actor/Actress: Brigette Lundy-Paine
Favorite Song: "Constant Headache" by Joyce Manor
Favorite Group: The 1975
Message to the Mustangs: "Thank you for the opportunity and for the memories. And to my football boys, I love you guys and I'm proud of all of you. I believe in y'all. Good luck tonight boys."
Name: Alexa Hopkins
Hometown: Rocky Comfort
Class: Senior Candidate
Parents: Shandal and David Hopkins
Favorite Restaurant: Anywhere with Dr. Pepper
Favorite Place To Hang Out: The local Anderson Sonic
Favorite Movie: "The Grinch"
Favorite Actor/Actress: Adam Sandler
Favorite Song: "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus
Favorite Group: All my besties
Message to the Mustangs: "Win or lose, I'll cherish every game and memory that came along with it. You all make me proud to be a Mustang! Keep up the great work!"
Name: Sydnie Sanny
Hometown: Anderson
Class: Senior Candidate
Parents: Sunny and Thomas Walker and Jeremy Sanny
Favorite Restaurant: Wing Stop
Favorite Place To Hang Out: The locker room before volleyball games
Favorite Movie: "Someone Great"
Favorite Actor/Actress: Gina Rodriguez
Favorite Song: "Whiskey Glasses"
Favorite Group: Dreamville
Message to the Mustangs: "Fight hard tonight boys. Know the herd always has your back. Go. Fight. Win."