The Seneca Indians scored a late touchdown to hand the McDonald County seventh-grade football team a 22-14 loss on Sept. 17 at Seneca High School.

Seneca jumped out to a 14-0 lead at halftime only to see the Mustangs come back and tie the game in the second half before the Indians scored the winning touchdown.

Ryder Martin scored the first Mustang touchdown on a 25-yard run. Cael Carlin then scored on a two-yard run and threw to Brett Rubreck for the conversion to tie the game.

Seneca claimed a 28-0 decision in the eighth-grade game.