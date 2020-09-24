BRITTANY SARTIN/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Beth Hallmark checks on her chickens after releasing them from the coop for some time to free-range.

In an effort to become more self-sufficient, Goodman resident Beth Hallmark started raising chickens in her backyard a year and a half ago with the help of her neighbors, Holly and Dennis Jester.

"Holly is a chicken whisperer," Hallmark said. "She has been around chickens since she was a little girl and has taught me everything I know."

Many of the chickens Hallmark owns have come from her neighbors. She first started out with some chicks and a hen that were given to her from the Jester family. Now, Hallmark has seven chickens and three chicks.

"This is the first time I've ever done anything like this and I am learning a lot," she said.

One of the things she enjoys is watching the expressions she's heard growing up about a pecking order come to life in the chicken coop.

"It's a very natural thing to watch animals socialize and organize their own community," Hallmark said. "Every chicken knows its place and it's just the way it is."

Hallmark does allow her chickens to free-range but has learned some things in the process, such as clipping their wings.

"One time, my chickens flew into my neighbors garden and ate her radish tops," she said. "You really have to watch out for the young ones because they like to fly at night."

The biggest threat to her chickens are predators, so it is especially important that the pen is closed at roosting time.

"I've lost a couple of chickens in the coop to what I think could've been a raccoon," Hallmark said. "So now I just make sure the coop is sealed off and they are in there at night."

Some benefits of raising chickens according to Hallmark are that they are inexpensive, they help keep ticks and fleas at bay, and they provide eggs and meat.

"The only downside is, like any other pet, you have to find someone who can take care of them if you go out of town," she said.

Hallmark encourages those who may be on a budget to be particular in prioritizing what they may need to raise chickens.

"I've built their coop off of a second-hand brooder that was gifted to me but, as my flock changes, I have to make rearrangements as necessary," she said. "Holly just gave me two more hens and they have to be secluded from the chickens."

As Hallmark continues to work toward becoming more self-sufficient, she hopes to start using her chickens for meat and also plans on building a greenhouse to extend her growing season.

"Raising chickens started the road of sustainability for me," she said. "I hope to not have to go to the store."