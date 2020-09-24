Sign in
Pineville Fall Festival Set Oct. 10 September 24, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

The annual Pineville Fall Festival is set for Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be live music, vendors, a scarecrow contest and food. Instead of bounce houses this year, there will be carnival games for the kids.

The public is invited.

