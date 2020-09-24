The annual Pineville Fall Festival is set for Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be live music, vendors, a scarecrow contest and food. Instead of bounce houses this year, there will be carnival games for the kids.
The public is invited.
