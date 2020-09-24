Sign in
MCHS Cross Country Team Finishes Sixth September 24, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Lane Pratt took 32nd place to lead the McDonald County boys' cross country team at the Monett High School Cross Country Invitational held on Sept. 15.

Pratt finished the 5,000-meter course in a time of 19:28. Tyler Rothrock was next for the Mustangs, taking 43rd in a time of 21:22, followed by Cross Spencer, 48th, 22:43; Ayden Ball, 49th, 22:54; and Gunner Cooper, 51st, 23:37.

McDonald County finished in sixth place in the team standings in the large school division.

Ethan Pittsenbarger won the individual title in a time of 15:50, while Neosho's Kaden Cole was second in 16:08 to lead the Wildcats to the team title.

In the girls' race, McDonald County was led by Melysia McCrory, who took 26th place in a time of 27:04. Anna Belle Price was next for the Lady Mustangs, in 29th in a time of 27:23, followed by Madison Burton in 30th in 27:27.

Kaci Singer of Aurora won the individual title in a time of 21:40.

In junior varsity girls' results, McDonald County's Chloe Scherrell took 14th in the 4,000-meter race in a time of 27:07.

Joshua Boles took 46th in a time of 24:35 in the 4000-meter junior varsity boys' race.

McDonald County was at Nixa on Sept. 22 before traveling to East Newton on Sept. 26.

