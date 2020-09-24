MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Artist Tyler Mayhan in front of his medium of choice â€“ spray paint. Mayhan will be conducting a live, graffiti art demonstration at Rucker's Music and Mayhem on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Eight months ago, Tyler Mayhan would have never referred to himself as an artist.

"I cannot draw," he said, laughing. "I used to paint houses. I tried oil painting with my Grandma ... it didn't turn out well."

But, while looking for inspiration to customize a sub box for his car audio, Mayhan came across an artist on YouTube whose medium of choice was spray paint with a specialization in galaxy art and was immediately taken by the idea.

That was seven months ago.

Now, Mayhan has created upwards of 100 pieces of his own, one-of-a-kind galaxy art and his canvas has grown significantly. He is currently working on a 10-foot by 10-foot commission that is slated to adorn the collector's ceiling.

"I will spray paint on anything -- wood, canvas, poster paper," he said.

Mayhan creates bold, textured skyscapes using materials that can be found in most households.

He uses run-of-the-mill spray paint for the vibrant hues and Tupperware, soup cans, and "anything circular" for various planets and objects. A variety of realistic textures are then created using his fingers, plastic bags, magazine pages and a number of personal techniques. Then additional colors are applied and some fine details may be enhanced with paintbrushes.

Each piece is made without the use of acrylic spray paint or the aid of specialized paint caps. And the process from start to finish is always a roller-coaster.

"It will look like a giant blob at first," Mayhan said. "You have to be able to see the end goal."

He says the creation time can vary vastly, with some works coming together in 10 minutes and others requiring more than an hour to complete.

Regardless, the drying time is the most suspenseful part, taking up to five hours.

Mayhan sells custom art and also accepts commissions on his Facebook page, Tyler's Galaxy Art.

Mayhan will also be conducting a live spray paint art demonstration at Rucker's Music and Mayhem, south of Pineville, on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 26, as part of an arts and crafts sale organized by Rose Colored Glasses.

He will be creating, and selling, a number of his eye-catching art pieces.

COURTESY PHOTO/Spray paint artist Tyler Mayhan creates colorful, other-worldly art using spray paint and household items.