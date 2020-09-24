COURTESY PHOTO Rosie Peck (left) and Tara Cosgrove of Arvest Bank are pictured with Annette Moffett and Jess Thrasher of McDonald County Living Center. Peck and Cosgrove brought gift baskets to cheer up the residents of the living center during the covid-19 lockdown. The baskets contained candy, puzzle books, markers, crafts, etc.

COURTESY PHOTO Rosie Peck (left) and Tara Cosgrove of Arvest Bank are pictured with Annette Moffett and Jess Thrasher of McDonald County Living Center. Peck and Cosgrove brought gift baskets to cheer up the residents of the living center during the covid-19 lockdown. The baskets contained candy, puzzle books, markers, crafts, etc.

COURTESY PHOTO Rosie Peck (left) and Tara Cosgrove of Arvest Bank are pictured with Annette Moffett and Jess Thrasher of McDonald County Living Center. Peck and Cosgrove brought gift baskets to cheer up the residents of the living center during the covid-19 lockdown. The baskets contained candy, puzzle books, markers, crafts, etc.

COURTESY PHOTO Rosie Peck (left) and Tara Cosgrove of Arvest Bank are pictured with Annette Moffett and Jess Thrasher of McDonald County Living Center. Peck and Cosgrove brought gift baskets to cheer up the residents of the living center during the covid-19 lockdown. The baskets contained candy, puzzle books, markers, crafts, etc.