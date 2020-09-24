RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County first baseman Alexa Hopkins beats Nixa's Emma Vincent to the bag as McDonald County second baseman Mariana Salas is there to cover the base if needed. McDonald County claimed a 3-0 decision on Sept. 21 to improve to 11-0 on the season.

The McDonald County High School softball team improved to 11-0 on the season with a 3-0 win over Nixa on Sept. 21 at MCHS.

Madeline McCall picked up the win by shutting out the Lady Eagles on two hits while striking out 11 and walking two.

McDonald County took a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Nevaeh Dodson led off the inning with an infield hit. She advanced to second on a ground out by Alexa Hopkins before scoring on a pair of wild pitches.

The Lady Mustangs added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth on a walk to Hopkins and a single by Deorica Zamora and a double by Carlee Cooper.

Cooper finished with three hits, while Katelynn Townsend had two, to lead McDonald County's offense. Reagan Myrick, McCall, Dodson, Hopkins and Zamora added one hit each.

"We talked about that we would see some good teams that would challenge us down the stretch and that was one of them," said coach Heath Alumbaugh. "Mo (McCall) shut the door on them and I really don't feel like she had her best stuff. I thought we had five good at-bats in the first inning, which is something we are preaching even though we didn't score. We carried that over and scratched out a run and that was all we needed. I thought there were only one or two bats all game that we gave away. We hit some balls hard, but right at them before we found some holes in the sixth."

McDonald County hosts Nevada on Sept. 24 before traveling to Warrensburg on Sept. 25-26 for the CMSU High School Softball Tournament.

A single by Katie Faulk in the third and a double by Maddy Meier in the sixth were the only Nixa hits.

Cassville

Hopkins pitched four innings of one-hit ball before McCall struck out all three batters she faced in the fifth to lead the Lady Mustangs to a 12-0 win over Cassville on Sept. 17 at MCHS.

McDonald County took control of the game with five runs in the bottom of the first. Dodson had a double and Zamora had a single for the only two Lady Mustangs hits in the inning as McDonald County took advantage of two Cassville errors and three walks.

McDonald County added three runs in the second on hits by Cooper, Townsend, Myrick, McCall, Dodson and Hopkins.

The Lady Mustangs scored their final four runs in the fourth on hits by Cooper, McCall and Adasyn Leach.

Cooper, McCall and Dodson had two hits each to lead McDonald County. Townsend, Myrick, Hopkins, Leach and Zamora added one hit each.

Ky Postlewait's double in the third inning was the only Cassville hit.

Seneca

McDonald County erupted for 17 runs and Hopkins tossed a complete-game two-hitter as the Lady Mustangs claimed a 17-0 win over Seneca on Sept. 15 at Seneca High School.

The game was scoreless after two innings but McDonald County scored six runs in the third, five in the fourth and six more in the fifth.

Hopkins had four hits, including a grand slam, while Cooper and Myrick added three hits each to lead the offense. Townsend, Zamora, Mariana Salas and Kylan Sherman added one hit each.

Singles by Emily Askren and Sierra Lannon accounted for the Lady Indians' two hits.