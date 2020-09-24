RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jeff (left) and Stacey Grissom are the owners of the Hankrins for a Hunk of Cheese gourmet grilled cheese food truck that can be found in Pineville.

Stacey and Jeff Grissom of Pineville are the faces behind the Hankrins For a Hunk of Cheese gourmet grilled cheese food truck that can be found on the Pineville square.

They opened in May but shut down from June through the beginning of September because of the covid-19 pandemic.

"We told everybody we hibernated for the summer," Stacey joked.

They explained how their business got started.

Jeff said, "She's always wanted her own restaurant. When I met her 13 years ago, I told her I would buy her a restaurant one of these days. We were in Springfield, Mo., and ate at a food trailer, and she said that was what she wanted. And about five years later (we opened)."

Why grilled cheese?

"It seemed to be an unusual thing, not a lot out there," Jeff said, plus the low price.

"It's something new to offer to the community," Stacey said. "It is my favorite food. I love cheese."

"Who doesn't like cheese?" Jeff said. "If you don't like cheese, you're probably not American," he joked.

It took the couple two years to get the food truck open. Jeff said they received the trailer a month before they opened. It was custom built to Stacey's specifications. Jeff designed it.

Stacey has been in the foodservice industry all her life.

"That's all I've ever done," she said. "My first job was waiting tables. Short order cook. From 16 until now, waiting tables and cook is what I've done."

She has worked at places, including Neal's Cafe in Springdale, Ark.; a pizza place in Southwest City, where she met Jeff; Glory Days in Siloam Springs, Ark.; and Jose's in Tontitown, Ark.

The couple also owns Grissom's Auto Body in Pineville, which has been open since 2011. Jeff has been doing bodywork for more than 20 years.

Stacey said of her business, "I love it. I eat it, sleep it, breathe it. There's not enough of me to go around. I really enjoy it."

Besides some special events, she plans on staying right in Pineville.

"This is my home. This is where I want to stay. I love the people. Everyone's really good about supporting us." she said.

"Our goal is to make this town awesome again," Jeff said.

The couple is thinking about moving to a spot on Jesse James Road where there is more parking and shade, and they will not have to pull the trailer home every night, Stacey said. The move depends upon city council approval.

She is working on a seasonal menu and has a lot of events booked, Stacey said.

"There's a lot of potential with a food truck," Jeff said. "You don't have to live and breathe Pineville. You can go to Topeka, Kan., and drag race. That's one of our plans."

The menu includes something for all tastes. There is the Plain Jane -- American cheese on white bread; or the Mac Daddy, which includes mac and cheese, American cheese and barbecue pork on white bread. They have a BLT and a cheeseburger. All sandwiches are $6, except for the kids' meal, which is $5. It is called the Imagination Box and includes a rainbow grilled cheese sandwich. Fries or tater tots are $3, and shakes are $5.

They offer pagers so that customers can go sit in their cars if it is hot or raining and wait for their order.

"People love them. They try to see how far it can reach," Stacey said.

Jeff said they have several events planned, including the Topeka drag strip, Kansas City Food Truck Night (when covid-19 is over), Food Truck Friday in Carthage and Bikes, Blues and Barbecue in Fayetteville, Ark.

Stacey posts daily specials and other updates on their Facebook page. Their phone number is 417-355-3927. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.