Becky Ernest, a deputy with the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, has been in law enforcement for more than 16 years.

Being one of few females in the area in her field is not bad, she said. She has been with the sheriff's office for eight years.

"The guys are really really protective of me, even after all these years of working with me. I don't ever have to worry about any kind of backup because, if they can, they will come.

"Sometimes I'm just one of the guys. I think they forget I'm a girl sometimes, which is OK."

Before joining the sheriff's office, she worked for the Pineville Marshal's Office for eight and a half years. She was their first female officer.

"They were really protective of me in the beginning. They weren't really sure that I was going to last. Most of them didn't think I would make it more than six months. I might be a little stubborn," she said.

Her law enforcement career began after another female officer, Debra Cuckovic, at the sheriff's office, convinced her to follow her dream. Ernest attended the police academy at Missouri Southern State University in 2004. She completed the course in one semester, she said.

"I learned a lot of things that I thought I knew about the law. I was definitely wrong about a lot of things. It gave me a lot of confidence," she said.

Ernest said she always wanted to be in law enforcement.

"As far back as I can remember, this is what I wanted to do. Everybody always told me that I couldn't because I was too small. I used to be tiny but I'm not now," she said.

She added, "This is always what I wanted to do, and life happens, so I didn't get into it until later."

Other jobs she has had include working as a teen at a drive-in restaurant, then, after she raised her children, working at a residential care facility taking care of elderly residents. She also taught at a Christian school.

She said her family members are all concerned about her career choice, and it scares them.

"My daughter has to zone it out. It scares her. My youngest son works at the sheriff's office as a deputy sheriff also. He works nights, and I work days," she said.

She explained some of the challenges of the job.

"Sometimes when you're trying to explain to people, it's frustrating. If they've called us, they're upset. Sometimes they're so upset they can't absorb what we're trying to explain to them. The way things have to work and the way the laws allow us to do and what they don't allow us to do.

"It's frustrating also with domestic violence victims that we deal with over and over again because we want to help them but we can't until they're ready to accept the fact that they need to get out of the situation. It's kind of like a drug addict. Until they're ready to get clean, you can't force anybody to get clean," she said.

However, she also explained why she enjoys her job.

"I like to help people. Every day is a different day. When you come to work, you have no idea what your day is going to be like," she said.

"It's a very fulfilling job. It really is," she added.