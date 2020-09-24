Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Patrick L. Brown. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Charlene D. Crawford. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Ruben Galve Rivera. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Nikolas Nolan Manley. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Tommas Jeffery McGuire. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Karmonique Saphire Morris. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Kirstie N. Gilmore. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Clifton B. Cundiff. Suit on account.

Arvest Bank vs. Wilson Distributing, LLC. Promissory note.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Marihda S. Manuel. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Tammy Chapman. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Cody H. Nye. DWI -- alcohol.

Travis J. Schultze. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Marlon O. Agular. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Aurelio Pina Perez Jr. Failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light.

Tyler E. Wever. Fish without permit.

Felonies:

Adam Parham. DWI -- death of another.

Darin J. Eubanks. Assault -- special victim, armed criminal action, escape or attempted escape from confinement and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Tonya R. Dickson. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Jeremy A. James. Domestic assault, sodomy or attempted sodomy and kidnapping -- facilitating a felony, inflicting injury, terrorizing

Elizabeth M. Taff. Defrauding secured creditors.

Cheryl Ann Grady. Forgery.

The following cases were heard:

Anglin Family Investments vs. Edward R. Hernandez. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Jackie Coatney. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Maria Dejesus. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Derek R. Durham. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Amanda M. Finley. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Akiko John. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Ashley Kirby. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments, LLP vs. Rickson L. Solomon. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Laureen E. Nelsen. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Alexsandra L. Stoufer. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Mid American Credit Union vs. Cole Williams. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Thom Abin. Assault, escape or attempted escape from custody and operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $750.

Carlos M. Aguilar Madrid. Fish without permit for non-resident and possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $174.

Jessica A. Ali'fua Hurlbert. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Shaun Archangle. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $94.

Isabella Jo Bailey. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Amy L. Bell. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Seth D. Cartwright. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Andrew Scott Cocchiaro. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Martin J. Davis. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Michelle R. Dem. Possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Meghen L. Fritsche-Larson. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Esteban G.B. Garcia. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $89.50.

Chad M. Garvin. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Michael K. Hoenscheidt. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Crystal Danielle Ipok-Ludiker. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Wendy Jo Jordan. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Sheryl M. Lasher. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.

Michelle H. Little. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $94.

Abe U. McDonald. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Dee A. Miller. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Kent D. Misse. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Guadalupe M. Perez. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Johnny Allen Phipps. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $94.

Jessica A. Raines. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kameron A. Shipman. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Brionna M. Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

James H. Yates. Possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Dennis R. Young. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Erick D. Zapien. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Felonies:

Adrienne L. Patton. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. Seven years incarceration, Department of Corrections.