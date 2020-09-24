Vaccinations, Physicals Available

Back to school vaccinations and physicals are available now at any one of OCH McDonald County Health Clinics (OCH kids). Vaccinations and physicals are still important during a pandemic. Rates of childhood immunizations have fallen across the U.S., raising the risk of vaccine-preventable diseases. Schedule an appointment today by calling 417-845-6984. The office is located at 104 E. Main Street in Anderson.

Rose Colored Glasses Hosts Sales

Rose Colored Glasses will be at Rucker's Music and Mayhem, south of Pineville, selling local, handmade arts and crafts, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Those interested in displaying their art at events with Rose Colored Glasses can contact Rose via phone at 417-346-7243 or via email at [email protected]

Lunch on the Square

Bunker Hill Quilt Club is hosting "Lunch on Square," to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, in Pineville. The menu will be ham and beans, broccoli and cheese soup, and the famous Dee Dee's chicken and noodles. There will also be cornbread, desserts and ice tea. Everyone is welcome.

Anderson's City-Wide Yard Sale

The city of Anderson will be hosting the annual city-wide yard sale beginning Friday, Oct. 9, and continuing until Sunday, Oct. 11. A permit will not be required to hold a yard sale on these dates.