This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 6

Adam Wesley Austin, 33, Tahlequah, Okla., domestic assault and burglary

Oliver Benjamin Darra, 25, Anderson, making a false report, shoplifting and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine

Ronda Harwood, 51, Southwest City, failure to register motor vehicle

Lori Ann Moura, 31, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Patrick Thomas Reale, 49, Tulsa, Okla., DWI -- alcohol

Dennis Wishon, 24, Seneca, failed to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Sept. 7

Jesse Banks, 37, Noel, theft/stealing

Stewart Holden, 21, Carthage, DWI -- alcohol

Brittany King, 30, Lanagan, out-of-state fugitive

Edward Sendis, 35, Anderson, defective equipment

Floyd Smith, 19, Lanagan, tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, property damage and receiving stolen property

Sept. 8

Travis Scott Johnson, 34, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive

Cesar Mendoza, 23, Southwest City, operating motor vehicle without license on person or failure to display upon demand by officer

Gary Ray Sands Jr., 40, Webb City, non-support

Cecil Hobert Smith, 38, no address given, property damage, burglary and theft/stealing

Allegra Hoper Thomas, 37, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Sept. 9

Delbert Jeremy Cravens, 42, Anderson, expired plates and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Dana Kristen Delashmit, 47, Bella Vista, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit

Jeffery Flynn, 64, Noel, passing bad check

Brianna D. Johnson, 25, Jay, Okla., theft/stealing

Jose Guadalupe Moreno-HinoJosa, 25, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Sept. 10

Robert Dale Gallimore, 43, Miami, Okla., domestic assault

Cheryl Ann Grady, 33, Joplin, forgery

Sept. 11

Dikiri Ezra, 34, Anderson, domestic assault and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Christine Marie Henderson, 53, Springfield, forgery

Rusty Wayne Hobbs, 34, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Jackie Sue Sherman, 51, no address given, out-of-state fugitive

Sept. 12

Ali Abdulahi Abikar, 34, Noel, assault

Timothy Chamness, 43, Garfield, Ark., violation of order of protection for adult

Brandon John Lipp, 34, Eudora, Kan., sodomy