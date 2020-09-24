This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Sept. 6
Adam Wesley Austin, 33, Tahlequah, Okla., domestic assault and burglary
Oliver Benjamin Darra, 25, Anderson, making a false report, shoplifting and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine
Ronda Harwood, 51, Southwest City, failure to register motor vehicle
Lori Ann Moura, 31, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Patrick Thomas Reale, 49, Tulsa, Okla., DWI -- alcohol
Dennis Wishon, 24, Seneca, failed to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Sept. 7
Jesse Banks, 37, Noel, theft/stealing
Stewart Holden, 21, Carthage, DWI -- alcohol
Brittany King, 30, Lanagan, out-of-state fugitive
Edward Sendis, 35, Anderson, defective equipment
Floyd Smith, 19, Lanagan, tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, property damage and receiving stolen property
Sept. 8
Travis Scott Johnson, 34, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive
Cesar Mendoza, 23, Southwest City, operating motor vehicle without license on person or failure to display upon demand by officer
Gary Ray Sands Jr., 40, Webb City, non-support
Cecil Hobert Smith, 38, no address given, property damage, burglary and theft/stealing
Allegra Hoper Thomas, 37, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Sept. 9
Delbert Jeremy Cravens, 42, Anderson, expired plates and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Dana Kristen Delashmit, 47, Bella Vista, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit
Jeffery Flynn, 64, Noel, passing bad check
Brianna D. Johnson, 25, Jay, Okla., theft/stealing
Jose Guadalupe Moreno-HinoJosa, 25, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Sept. 10
Robert Dale Gallimore, 43, Miami, Okla., domestic assault
Cheryl Ann Grady, 33, Joplin, forgery
Sept. 11
Dikiri Ezra, 34, Anderson, domestic assault and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Christine Marie Henderson, 53, Springfield, forgery
Rusty Wayne Hobbs, 34, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Jackie Sue Sherman, 51, no address given, out-of-state fugitive
Sept. 12
Ali Abdulahi Abikar, 34, Noel, assault
Timothy Chamness, 43, Garfield, Ark., violation of order of protection for adult
Brandon John Lipp, 34, Eudora, Kan., sodomy