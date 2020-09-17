Sign in
Soccer Team Remains Undefeated at 5-0 September 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Alexis Pedrosa battles with a defender from College Heights for control of the ball during the Mustangs' 1-0 win on Sept. 8 at MCHS. Pedrosa scored the game's only goal with a header in overtime.

The McDonald County High School soccer team remained undefeated with two wins last week.

On Sept. 10, the Mustangs rallied from a 1-0 deficit to claim a 2-1 win over Carl Junction at Carl Junction High School.

The teams played to a 0-0 tie at halftime. Carl Junction scored the first goal of the match with 32 minutes left.

But with 28 minutes left, McDonald County tied the match on a goal by Alexis Pedrosa.

Ten minutes later, Julis Quetzecua gave McDonald County a 2-1 lead.

McDonald County was able to run out the clock for its fifth win of the season without a loss.

The Mustangs took their 5-0 record on the road to Monett on Sept. 15. McDonald County returns home to face Riverton, Kan., on Sept. 17. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

College Heights

It took overtime for McDonald County to claim a 1-0 win over College Heights Christian Academy of Joplin on Sept. 8 at MCHS.

The winning goal came on a header by Pedrosa off a corner kick from Quetzecua with 3:03 left in the second of two 10-minute overtime periods.

In regulation play, McDonald County was able to get off six shots while College Heights had just four.

Each team took one shot in the first overtime, including one by the Mustangs that hit the post midway through the first 10 minutes.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County honored the senior members of the Mustang soccer team on Sept. 8 following their 1-0 win over College Heights. Front row, left to right: Alexis Pedrosa, Douglas Bail, Victor Lopez and Mohammed Omar. Back row: Alexis Diaz, Karlo Barreda, Melvin Ordonez and Irael Marcos.

