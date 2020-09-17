A fugitive was arrested and multiple stolen vehicles were recovered following the search of a Pineville home last week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the McDonald County Sheriff's Office received information on the whereabouts of 38-year-old Cecil Smith -- a man with felony warrants for theft, burglary and property damage stemming from McDonald County and Benton County who had been also linked to a string of stolen vehicles.

Deputies with the McDonald County Sheriff's Office were joined by the Special Response Team, the Pineville Marshal's Office and a number of Benton County deputies in entering a home on South Main Street and locating Smith.

Sheriff Michael Hall said that detectives then discovered a Ford F550 belonging to Liberty Utilities that had been stolen out of Benton County, Ark., a week prior. During the course of the investigation, detectives also recovered a Cowskin Fire Department brush truck that had been stolen out of Delaware County, Okla.