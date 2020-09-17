Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Search Leads To Fugitive Arrest, Stolen Vehicles by Megan Davis | September 17, 2020 at 9:10 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption COURTESY PHOTO/Cecil Smith.

A fugitive was arrested and multiple stolen vehicles were recovered following the search of a Pineville home last week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the McDonald County Sheriff's Office received information on the whereabouts of 38-year-old Cecil Smith -- a man with felony warrants for theft, burglary and property damage stemming from McDonald County and Benton County who had been also linked to a string of stolen vehicles.

Deputies with the McDonald County Sheriff's Office were joined by the Special Response Team, the Pineville Marshal's Office and a number of Benton County deputies in entering a home on South Main Street and locating Smith.

Sheriff Michael Hall said that detectives then discovered a Ford F550 belonging to Liberty Utilities that had been stolen out of Benton County, Ark., a week prior. During the course of the investigation, detectives also recovered a Cowskin Fire Department brush truck that had been stolen out of Delaware County, Okla.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT