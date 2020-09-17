The McDonald County High School volleyball team fell to 2-2 for the season with a straight-set loss to Joplin on Sept. 8 at Joplin High School.

Joplin won the first set, 25-9, and went on to win the second by a 25-17 score and then take the third with a 25-14 win.

Rylee Bradley led the Lady Mustangs with four kills. Erin Cooper added nine assists, while Kaycee Factor had 14 digs.

McDonald County was scheduled to host Republic on Sept. 14 for Senior Night, but the match was postponed to a date to be determined.

McDonald County will host Carl Junction on Sept. 17 for its home opener and then travel to Neosho on Sept. 21 before returning home for Senior Night on Sept. 24 against College Heights.