RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County defenders Jared Mora (32), Jackson Clarkson (82) and Garrett Gricks (68) lead a herd of Mustangs in stopping Lamar's Case Tucker for a short gain during McDonald County's 42-41 win on Friday night at McDonald County High School.

In a game that featured nearly 1,000 yards of offense, the McDonald County Mustangs' 42-41 win over Lamar on Sept. 11 at MCHS came down to one defensive play and the kicking game.

The win over one of the premier Class 2 teams in the state over the past 10 years, including seven consecutive state championships (2011-2017) at one point, is probably the biggest win in McDonald County school history.

The loss was the first for Lamar coach Jared Beshore, who took over the Lamar program this year from Scott Bailey, after the Tigers opened the year with two wins.

"I am just so proud of our kids," said coach Kellen Hoover. "I am proud of how gritty they are and how they just kept fighting. That was both our offense and defense. Defense was a play here or a play there of getting some stops throughout the game. Our offensive line just worked and worked and Bailey (Lewis) ran hard. Cole (Martin) made some great decisions and our receivers ran good routes and made big plays."

The game came down to Lamar's final possession after the Mustangs took the lead on a 30-yard touchdown run by Lewis with 5:01 left in the game.

Lamar began the drive on its own 16-yard line after some miscommunication from the deep backs allowed Lewis' kick to fall and bounce around to give the McDonald County kickoff team time to get down the field.

The Tigers continued what they had been doing all night -- running the football, though it was eating up the clock. After seven plays, all on the ground, the Tigers had moved to the McDonald County 24-yard line with just over two minutes left in the game. Three more runs gave Lamar a first down at the 11-yard line with 1:46 left.

McDonald County then held Trace Willhite and Austen Wilkerson to three yards each on first and second down before stopping Case Tucker for a one-yard gain on third down. Facing a fourth and three from just inside the Mustangs' five-yard line, Lamar elected to let the clock run down to 1.5 seconds before calling time out.

The Tigers then turned to Austin Wilkerson, a sophomore who had made one of two extra-point attempts, to attempt a 21-yard field goal on the game's final play.

A good snap and hold gave Wilkerson a chance, but the sophomore's kick was a line drive, low and left, giving McDonald County the win.

"I was just hoping he doesn't make it," Hoover said of his thoughts before the kick. "Our kids were excited for this one and they deserved to be. It was an exciting win for our program, for our kids and really for the community. Nobody outside of our community thought this was going to happen. Our kids just believed. I am really proud of them."

Lamar got on the board first when Logan Crockett capped a 74-yard touchdown drive with a five-yard run with 9:33 left in the game. Wilkerson's kick was no good, which would come back to haunt the Tigers about 40 minutes later.

McDonald County answered on its ensuing possession, marching 68 yards in seven plays capped by a two-yard run by Lewis and Jared Mora's first of six extra points.

Lamar regained the lead on a 69-yard drive in seven plays. Crockett scored the TD on a one-yard run with 3:39 left in the first quarter, but Lamar elected to go for a two-point conversion that was stopped by the Mustangs, leaving Lamar with a 12-7 lead.

After a McDonald County punt, Lamar stretched the margin to 20-7 on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Tucker to Willhite and Crockett's conversion run.

McDonald County then put together a 12-play, 81-yard drive to cut the lead to 20-14. Lewis had an 18-yard run to get the drive started. Martin carried for 16 yards and then hit Levi Malone for 29 yards before Lewis carried four straight times, including on a fourth and goal from the one to cut the lead to 20-14 with 4:01 left in the first half.

Lamar took three and a half minutes to add another touchdown before the half. The Tigers appeared to be stopped after three plays, but facing a fourth and 11 from their own 38, Lamar executed a fake punt to perfection when Wilkerson hit a wide-open Willhite for a 30 yard gain. Four plays later, Wilkerson scored from five yards out, but the Tigers' two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving Lamar with a 26-14 lead at halftime.

McDonald County went three and out to start the second half, giving Lamar the ball on the Tigers' 34-yard line.

It took Lamar nine plays, keyed by Tucker and Willhite, for the Tigers to score. Tucker scored the TD from three yards and added the two-point conversion to give Lamar a 34-14 lead with 5:41 left in the third quarter.

"Our kids could have just laid down at that point," Hoover said. "But they never quit. I love the makeup of our team. We have such great kids."

McDonald County closed the gap in just three plays. On the first play after the Tigers' kickoff, Martin hit Malone for 56 yards to give the Mustangs a first down on the seven-yard line. Lewis ran for five yards before Martin scored from the two on a quarterback sneak. Mora's kick made the score 34-21 with 4:52 left in the quarter.

The Mustangs then forced Lamar to punt for the first time in the game.

Starting on their own 49-yard line after a 15-yard personal foul against the Tigers, McDonald County marched 51 yards in eight plays capped by Martin's one-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. Mora's PAT cut the Tiger lead to 34-28 with 11:57 left in the game.

Lamar then drove 80 yards in four plays, capped by Tucker's 55-yard touchdown pass to Cade Griffith. Wilkerson then kicked the extra point for a 41-28 lead with 9:35 to go.

McDonald County's three-play touchdown drive on its previous possession was an eternity compared to the Mustangs' next possession. On first down, Martin lofted a long pass that Malone ran under in stride on about the 20-yard line. The junior wide receiver outran the defense to near the goal line when he was tackled before diving into the end zone for the touchdown. McDonald County trailed 41-35 following Mora's kick with 8:21 left in the game.

Lamar took over possession on its own 32-yard line. Tucker gained two yards on first down, the Mustangs held Willhite to a yard on second down bringing up a third and seven.

The one defensive play of the game for the Mustangs came when Pierce Harmon intercepted Tucker's pass to give McDonald County the ball on the Lamar 48-yard line.

Lewis carried three straight plays for 19 yards, but an incompletion on second down and a no gain by Lewis on third down, left the Mustangs facing a fourth and three from the Tigers' 30-yard line.

McDonald County setup with four wide receivers, but instead of throwing the ball, Martin handed off to Lewis. Lewis easily gained the first down and then beat the lone Tiger who had a chance to make a tackle for the tying touchdown. Mora followed with the winning point -- his 15th consecutive PAT on the year.

"Our PAT team has been just unbelievable this year," Hoover said. "Our operation time is -- I don't want to call anything unblockable -- very, very quick. Our linemen do a good job and Helm (long snapper Levi Helm) is on the money most of the time. Sterling (Woods) had a great hold tonight on one snap. The snap was a little iffy and Sterling got a hold down that was really big. Lamar was chasing extra points all night and we were staying on schedule and that was the difference in the game."

McDonald County finished with as much of a balanced attack as possible -- gaining 189 yards on the ground and 188 through the air. Lewis carried 28 times for 169 yards, while Martin was nine for 12 for 188 yards in the air. Malone caught four passes for 153 yards while Lewis had two catches for eight yards and Eli McClain had one catch for 27 yards.

Willhite finished with 109 yards on nine carries while Tucker had 101 yards on 21 carries. Tucker added 122 yards on seven of 10 passing.

McDonald County takes its 2-1 record on the road to Monett next week. Game time is 7 p.m.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County wide receiver Levi Malone makes a circus catch of a Cole Martin pass while being defended by Lamar's Mason Gastel (2) during the Mustangs' 42-41 win on Sept. 11 at MCHS.