Jr. High Football Season Opener, Split Wins September 17, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

The McDonald County seventh- and eighth-grade football teams opened the 2020 season by splitting games against Nevada on Sept. 10 at McDonald County High School.

The seventh graders claimed an 18-0 win behind three touchdown runs by Ryder Martin.

Martin capped a long drive with a nine-yard touchdown run to put McDonald County ahead 6-0.

Martin then got free for a 69-yard touchdown run in the second period to give McDonald County a 12-0 lead.

Martin's third touchdown, a two-yard run, came after a long pass from Cael Carlin to Brodie Roessler put the ball inside the Nevada 10-yard line.

Nevada claimed a 26-6 win in the eighth-grade game.

McDonald County scored its only points on a 15-yard touchdown run by Anthony D'Amico.

McDonald County's next game is at Seneca on Sept. 17.

