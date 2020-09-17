The McDonald County Health Department reported 23 new covid-19 infections in the past week.

As of publication, the total number of positive cases is 1,079. A total of 1,039 individuals have been released from isolation and two are currently hospitalized.

The health department also released data that reflects approximately half of the individuals who tested positive for covid-19 were found to be between the ages of 19- and 44-years-old.

On Monday, Sept. 15, the McDonald County School District announced that no additional students or staff members are currently positive for covid-19, but 74 students and 5 staff members remain under isolation.

No data was released regarding the school of the isolated students or staff.

Due to a limited supply of antibody test kits, the health department is reserving tests for people who meet certain criteria. For more information, call 417-223-4351, ext. 0.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System and Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.