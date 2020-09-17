Division I

State of Missouri:

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Nicole Joel. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Rosalie Pilipino. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Juan O. Quintanilla. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Vance Solomon. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Pamela M. Berger et al. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Adan M. Espada Solis. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length.

Carlos Zameta. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Travis D. Miller. Fish without permit.

Hayden C. Woods. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Pedro A. Nino. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Daniel Hernandez. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Erick O. Sanchez. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Gustavo Iraburo. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Andrews D. Palomaresalva. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Rose Par. Fish without permit.

Allen O. Dubon. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Jeremy Dale Anderson. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation.

Kyler P. Vena. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Jacob A. Little. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Tyler D. Roberts. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Terry T. Gwin. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Ashton Thurman. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Susan Kumar Peruri. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Trever C. Shirley. Fish without permit.

Jose A. Montero Barradas. Fish without permit.

Rafael Juarez. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Juan A. Interiano Herrara. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Walter A. Interiano Herrara. Possess black bass of illegal length.

German F. Rodriguez Saucedo. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Robert G. Weston. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Jonathan Garcia-Mendez. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Isael L. Garcia. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Marbin L. Montejo Sanabria. Fish without permit.

Devin S. Tipton. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Danton E. Morgan. Fish without permit.

Renee L. Payne. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Felonies:

Sabrina E. Epperson. Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Victoria L. Mace. Property damage.

