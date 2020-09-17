Several items were addressed during Goodman's City Council meeting on Tuesday, resulting in a night of approvals.

The meeting kicked-off with citizens' business as Tammie Davis approached the council questioning the city's budget and asking when the last semi-annual statement had been published.

"It has been 2 years but it's something we're working on with our new CPA," Mayor J.R. Fisher said.

Davis challenged the council, stating that according to the city's ordinance, no money can be dispersed until a semi-annual statement has been published.

"We can't just shut down everyone's water and electricity," North Ward Alderman Ed Tuomala said.

The mayor reassured Davis that they are working on getting their facts and figures together for an accurate report, but that it will take time due to new systems they have in place.

The council then moved to new business on the agenda in which Mayor Fisher reviewed the purpose of a council meeting due to several instances in which "things have gotten out of hand." He commended the community for attending meetings but reminded the community members to keep their comments to the board only during the citizens' business.

After discussing several options and bids for painting the water tower, the council settled on a bid from Cunningham Sandblasting and Painting from Joplin, Mo., which was Mayor Fisher's first choice.

South Ward Alderman Clay Sexson looked at examples of work Cunningham Sandblasting and Painting has done and thought the company did a good job and also liked that it was a local business. South Ward Alderman Ron Johnson made a motion to approve the bid in the amount of $24,500 to roll and brush the water tower, and Sexson seconded it.

The next item on the agenda was to approve Bill No. 2020-513, Ordinance No. 2020-523, for water permits. The new ordinance states, "The purchase cost for one (1) inch water permits from the City of Goodman, Missouri, shall be increased to the sum of five hundred twenty-five dollars ($525.00) per one (1) inch water permit." Johnson made the motion to approve this bill in its first reading.

The council then discussed a pay increase for Police Officer Carter Graue, who has worked for the Goodman Police Department for 90 days.

"Officer Graue's performance on the job is most excellent," Tuomala said.

Mayor Fisher shared that Officer Graue was offered a job from the Anderson Police Department, and recommended a $2 raise.

"We want to keep people around and not cut corners in paying them properly," Mayor Fisher said.

Police Chief Adam Miller shared that Officer Graue stepped up to help keep things afloat while he was quarantined for 2 weeks.

Tuomala made a motion to approve the pay increase for Officer Graue, resulting in an hourly wage of $16.

Business continued as the council approved online banking access for City Clerk Georgia Holtz and Water Clerk Shirley Igisomar. Holtz explained having online banking access will replace physically going to Cornerstone Bank to transfer money. Sexson made a motion to approve the city clerk's and water clerk's access to transferring funds via online banking.

Next, Mayor Fisher shared that 100 W. Splitlog Ave. experienced a water leak causing the bill to be $1,249.

"I would want people to be merciful on me if I were in that situation," Tuomala said.

Johnson made a motion to approve the averaging of this water bill, resulting in the amount of $556.49.

The council also heard department reports in which Holtz shared that five people have rented the community building since it became available. The police department reported 207 total calls, 82 traffic stops, two traffic pursuits, 12 citizens' assists and 37 wanted vehicle checks in the last month.

Lastly, the council approved bills in the amount of $32,965.39 plus $139,315.88 in transfers.