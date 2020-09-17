BRITTANY SARTIN/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS 65 cars were present and available for photo-ops during the Fun Day Car Show and Cruise event in Goodman.

The Goodman Betterment Club raised $2,000 from their Fun Day Car Show and Cruise event on Saturday, Sept. 12, to help fund future projects to benefit the community.

With 65 cars in the show and hundreds of people in attendance, the event drew more participation than anticipated.

"We were expecting somewhere around 25 cars," Heith Lewis, Goodman Betterment Club President said. "Most of the people I talked to said they were ready to get out and have family fun."

Forty pies were donated for the auction, 18 teams signed up for the corn hole tournament and four food trucks were lined up to help make the event a success.

"We are blown away by the overwhelming support of the community," Meghan Sprenkle said. "We are already dreaming of doing it again next year and finding things we can improve on."

The addition of kid-friendly events is already on the docket for next year.

"We were thinking more of the older crowd would come out, but we had a lot of the younger generation represented and we want to add more things for them to do," Lewis said.

The club would like to thank the community for coming out and supporting future projects for Goodman.

"The money we raised will go toward purchasing a swing set for the playground, sprucing up the community building and our Christmas parade," Lewis said. "But we also want to hear from others who may have ideas on ways we can benefit the community."

BRITTANY SARTIN/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Brett Lewis donated his time as auctioneer for the pie auction which helped the Goodman Betterment Club raise $2,000 toward funding future projects for the community.

BRITTANY SARTIN/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A colorful balloon arch welcomed attendees as they were able to enjoy eating from a variety of food trucks and view 65 cars during the Fun Day Car Show and Cruise event on Saturday, Sept. 12.