This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Aug. 30
Albert Antonio Carrasquillo, 35, Noel, theft/stealing of leased/rented property, exceeded posted speed limit, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol
Kasey Lour, 26, Bella Vista, Ark., DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and open container
Ashley Nicole Loyd, 29, Springdale, Ark., property damage and burglary
Mark Wayne Meerdink, 29, Springdale, Ark., property damage and burglary
Russell Winchester, 59, Anderson, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer
Aug. 31
Israel Davila, 33, Anderson, defective equipment
James Arthur Hamill, 63, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Savannah Lynn Jacobs, 30, Anderson, theft/stealing
Aaron Laird, 32, Franklin, Kan., supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person
Gary Lopez-Chacon, 28, Grove, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Weston Marcoux, 21, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Jandelina Smith Saimon, 26, Neosho, DWI -- alcohol
Porfirio Torres Gonzalez, 40, Southwest City, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident -- physical injury
Sept. 1
Andrew Cocchiaro, 24, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Matthew Alan Fisher, 38, Southwest City, tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, burglary and theft/stealing
Sept. 2
Brandon Leon Conley, 38, Kansas, Okla., out-of-state fugitive
Quade Tyler Wilson, 32, Anderson, burglary and theft/stealing
Sept. 3
Matthew Eugeen Brazeal, 51, Jane, failure to register out-of-state registered motor vehicle/trailer in Mo. when Mo. resident, operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation and operated motor vehicle knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility
Carl Andrew Buckner Jr., 43, Gravette, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Jared Alexander King, 31, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Trevor Lorenz, 30, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Sept. 4
Blake Alexander Barnes, 16, Overland Park, Kan., unlawful possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Taylor Elizabeth Berry, 22, Centeryon, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Braden Gabriel Davis, 19, Overland Park, Kan., unlawful possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Reece Austin Fuller, 18, Overland Park, Kan., unlawful possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
John Wesley Huckeba Jr., 33, Neosho, DWI -- alcohol
Daniel Eugene Scott Kirkpatrick, 17, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
David Lee Koch, 35, Neosho, exceeded posted speed limit
Alice Marie Woolard I, 33, Sulphur Springs, Ark., unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Sept. 5
Tanner Lee Cramer, 23, Pea Ridge, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit and DWI -- alcohol
Christopher Shane Duncan, 37, Anderson, animal at-large
Allen Adrian Eggers, 39, Conway, Ark., theft/stealing and receiving stolen property
Benjamin Travis Jackson, 35, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Brandon Dale Jackson, 25, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended
Daniel Lee Morlan, 38, Granby, non-support
Bailee Jordan Randolph, 19, Pea Ridge, Ark., resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop