This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 30

Albert Antonio Carrasquillo, 35, Noel, theft/stealing of leased/rented property, exceeded posted speed limit, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol

Kasey Lour, 26, Bella Vista, Ark., DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and open container

Ashley Nicole Loyd, 29, Springdale, Ark., property damage and burglary

Mark Wayne Meerdink, 29, Springdale, Ark., property damage and burglary

Russell Winchester, 59, Anderson, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer

Aug. 31

Israel Davila, 33, Anderson, defective equipment

James Arthur Hamill, 63, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Savannah Lynn Jacobs, 30, Anderson, theft/stealing

Aaron Laird, 32, Franklin, Kan., supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person

Gary Lopez-Chacon, 28, Grove, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Weston Marcoux, 21, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Jandelina Smith Saimon, 26, Neosho, DWI -- alcohol

Porfirio Torres Gonzalez, 40, Southwest City, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident -- physical injury

Sept. 1

Andrew Cocchiaro, 24, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Matthew Alan Fisher, 38, Southwest City, tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, burglary and theft/stealing

Sept. 2

Brandon Leon Conley, 38, Kansas, Okla., out-of-state fugitive

Quade Tyler Wilson, 32, Anderson, burglary and theft/stealing

Sept. 3

Matthew Eugeen Brazeal, 51, Jane, failure to register out-of-state registered motor vehicle/trailer in Mo. when Mo. resident, operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation and operated motor vehicle knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility

Carl Andrew Buckner Jr., 43, Gravette, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, tampering with motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Jared Alexander King, 31, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Trevor Lorenz, 30, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Sept. 4

Blake Alexander Barnes, 16, Overland Park, Kan., unlawful possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Taylor Elizabeth Berry, 22, Centeryon, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Braden Gabriel Davis, 19, Overland Park, Kan., unlawful possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Reece Austin Fuller, 18, Overland Park, Kan., unlawful possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

John Wesley Huckeba Jr., 33, Neosho, DWI -- alcohol

Daniel Eugene Scott Kirkpatrick, 17, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

David Lee Koch, 35, Neosho, exceeded posted speed limit

Alice Marie Woolard I, 33, Sulphur Springs, Ark., unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Sept. 5

Tanner Lee Cramer, 23, Pea Ridge, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit and DWI -- alcohol

Christopher Shane Duncan, 37, Anderson, animal at-large

Allen Adrian Eggers, 39, Conway, Ark., theft/stealing and receiving stolen property

Benjamin Travis Jackson, 35, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Brandon Dale Jackson, 25, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended

Daniel Lee Morlan, 38, Granby, non-support

Bailee Jordan Randolph, 19, Pea Ridge, Ark., resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop