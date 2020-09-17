Anderson's board of alderman discussed three water-centric topics at the regular meeting on Tuesday -- asphalt repairs at Town Hole Park as a result of heavy flooding last year, an easement agreement allowing for the relocation of a water storage tank and the proposition of electronically mapping the city's water system.

Jeff Ceperly of Anderson Engineering addressed the council in regard to pending flood repairs at Town Hole Park, as well as on Main Street and Sellers Road. He spoke about three bids for asphalt repairs at Town Hole, with a low bid of $53,000.

Alderman Gene Cantrell inquired if, and how much, FEMA has agreed to reimburse the city for the repair costs.

"Talk's cheap and it takes money to buy whiskey. They haven't promised us nothing," he said, noting that the city can't afford the proposed repairs without financial assistance.

Cantrell also asked Ceperly to justify the scope and price of the proposed asphalt project, which includes a 6-inch compacted gravel base and a two-inch concrete mat on top.

Ceperly said Anderson Engineering is still pursuing a Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Households (SEARCH) grant that could help offset the cost and reiterated that he believes the method and the cost to be appropriate. After discussion, Ceperly told the council he could adjust the scope of the bid if necessary.

Helen Scales of Anderson Engineering then presented the council with a demonstration of the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) used by Anderson Engineering to digitally map water systems for municipalities. Maps include GPS locations of all lines, fire hydrants, water mains and meters, as well as record data on the diameter of the pipe, date of installation and property owner. The system allows for real-time updates and edits, can be viewed offline and can be customized to fit the information needs of any city.

Additional maps can also be created to document information relating to sewer, electrical, zoning, flood zones and greenway trails.

Again, Alderman Cantrell inquired about the price. Scales said that mapping the water system could be covered under a grant, but additional maps could cost between $2,000 and $10,000 to create.

Cantrell suggested the council table the matter until it can be budgeted.

Mayor Rusty Wilson informed council members that Earnest and Loretta Gilion of 1431 W. Highway 76 have agreed to an easement on their property to allow for a 380,000-gallon water tower to be erected. Wilson said the Gilion's requested a $2,000 lump sum and agreed to accept water usage credit in the same amount. The council agreed to move forward with a flood-survey for the area.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported that he is pursuing quotes for the installation of three-phase power at the location of the new water tower, he estimates it will cost $8 to $12 per foot.

In other business, the council:

• Scheduled the citywide cleanup for Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 11; a waste receptacle will be available at the City Barn, located at 608 Highway 59.

• Approved the purchase of a new lawnmower for the street department;

• Paid bills in the amount of $62,452.56.