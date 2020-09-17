RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County High School girls' golf team took second place at the Joplin Girls' High School Golf Tournament held on Sept. 9 at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin. From left to right are Kelsie Lilly, Kyla Moore, Jolie Stipp, Lily Allman, Anna Mead, Lundyn Trudeau and Fayth Ogden.

Lily Allman fired a 78 to win the individual championship of the Joplin Girls High School Golf Tournament held on Sept. 9 at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin.

Allman cruised to the title, beating second-place Hailey Bryant of Carthage by five strokes.

The Lady Mustangs claimed second place in the team competition.

Carthage won the team title with a 375 total, followed by McDonald County with a 403, Webb City 425, Joplin(1) 430, Cassville 447, Carl Junction(1) 454, Seneca 474, Nevada 475, Joplin(2), 489, Monett 508, and Carl Junction(2) 514.

Rounding out the scores for McDonald County were Jolie Stipp with a 104, Kyla Moore 110, Anna Mead 111, Fayth Ogden 110 and Kelsie Lilly 136.

Marshfield

Allman took third place with a 75 at the Marshfield Girls' High School Golf Tournament held on Sept. 8 at Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield.

Brooke Wagner of Logan-Rogersville led the Lady Wildcats to the team title with a 72.

Logan-Rogersville shot a team total of 337, followed by Ozark in second with 348, Rolla 353, Springfield Kickapoo 357, West Plains 383, McDonald County and Lebanon 384, Marshfield 391, Willard 394, Branson 397, Republic 400, New Covenant 404, Strafford 460 and Purdy 505.

Stipp was second low for the Lady Mustangs with a 99, followed by Mead with a 104, Moore 106, Ogden 119 and Lilly 135.

McDonald County was at the Carl Junction tournament at Briarbrook Golf Course on Sept. 14 before traveling to Carthage on Sept. 21 for the Carthage tourney.