The McDonald County High School volleyball team improved to 2-1 for the season with a straight-set win over Diamond on Sept. 3 at Diamond High School.

The Lady Mustangs claimed a 25-14 win in the opening set and then won the second and third sets by identical 25-22 scores.

Katelyn Ferdig recorded 10 kills, while Erin Cooper had 26 assists and Kaycee Factor had 17 digs to lead McDonald County.

The McDonald County junior varsity team dropped a 25-20, 25-14 decision, while the freshmen won 26-24, 25-17.

McDonald County continued its road trip to start the season at Joplin on Sept. 8 before the Lady Mustangs host Republic on Sept. 14 in their home opener.

Carthage

Carthage defeated McDonald County, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15, on Sept. 1 at Carthage High School.

Ferdig led the Lady Mustangs with five kills. Cooper added 16 assists, while Factor had 17 digs and two aces.

The Lady Mustang junior varsity lost in two sets (scores unavailable), while the freshmen fell two sets to one.