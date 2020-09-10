Courtesy Photo McDonald County's Lily Allman shot a 76 to take sixth place at the Springfield Catholic Girls' Golf Tournament held on Sept. 1 at the Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield.

Lily Allman fired a 76 to finish in sixth place at the Springfield Catholic Girls' Golf Tournament held on Sept. 1 at the Bill and Payne Stewart Golf course in Springfield.

The tournament featured the best girls' golfers in southwest Missouri, including Reagan Zibilski of Catholic, who won the tournament with a five-under-par 67.

Zibiliski's teammates Kyleigh Pfitzner and Lyla Louderbough shot 73 and 76 to help the defending state champs win the team title with a 300 total.

The Lady Mustangs shot a team total of 420 to finish seventh out of 14 teams.

Rounding out the scores for the Lady Mustangs were Anna Mead with a 106, Jolie Stipp with a 113, and Fayth Ogden and Kyla Moore both with a 125.

Kelsie Lilly shot a 102 in the Par 3 contest.

McDonald County was at Marshfield on Sept. 8 and at Joplin on Sept. 9.