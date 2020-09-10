The McDonald County Health Department reported six new covid-19 infections in the past week.

On Friday, Sept. 4, the McDonald County School District announced that three students and two staff members had tested positive for covid-19, resulting in the isolation of 47 students and eight staff members. These numbers had decreased by Tuesday, Sept. 8, to reflect no active student cases and two active staff cases, with 28 students and six staff still under isolation.

No data was released regarding the school of the positive students or staff.

As of publication, the total number of positive cases is 1,056. A total of 1,021 individuals have been released from isolation and one is currently hospitalized. The health department reported two consecutive days with no new covid-19 cases in the county -- Sunday, Sept. 6 and Monday, Sept. 7.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System and Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.