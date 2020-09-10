Sales tax receipts for April 2020, when compared to 2019 receipts for the same time period, show that the county and its municipalities experienced an increase in revenue with the exception of Southwest City and Goodman.

Sales tax receipts for April, distributed in May, are listed first below. They are followed by last year's figures, with the difference between the two, whether an increase or decrease, listed last.

McDonald County

• General Revenue -- $116,084.91; $109,455.34; up $6,629.57

• Road and Bridge -- $116,085.01; $109,455.10; up $6,629.91

• Law Enforcement -- $116,085.01; $109,455.09; up $6,629.92

• Emergency Communication -- $104,472.66; $105,872.09; down $1,399.43

Pineville

• General Revenue -- $9,323.52; $7,293.82; up $2,029.70

• Capital Improvement -- $4,661.79; $3,646.88; up $1,014.91

• Local Option Use Tax -- $83,289.69; $47,938.39; up $35,351.30

Anderson

• General Revenue -- $27,542.28; $20,729.38; up $6,812.90

• Transportation -- $12,951.56; $9,632.72; up $3,318.84

Noel

• General Revenue -- $17,410.12; $11,777.10; up $5,633.02

• Transportation -- $7,972.87; $5,393.69; up $2,579.18

• Capital Improvement -- $6,528.77; $4,416.28; up $2,112.49

• Fire Protection -- $4,352.63; $2,946.88; $1,405.75

Southwest City

• General Revenue -- $9,511.69; $11,543.85; down $2,032.16

• Fire Protection -- $2,338.11; $2,726.63; down $388.52

• Capital Improvement --$4,676.21; $5,452.98; down $776.77

• Local Option Use Tax -- $4,037.65; $5,009.80; down $972.15

• Motor Vehicle Tax -- $3,340.64; $2,976.91; up $363.73

Goodman

• General Revenue -- $6,814.51; $7,433.20; down $618.69