PHOTO SUBMITTED APAC-Central Inc. works to repave Garner Street last week. B Avenue and Janice Street were also repaved.

Goodman residents may notice a difference driving down B Avenue, Janice and Garner Street as they were repaved by APAC-Central Inc. last week.

The council first accepted a bid from APAC-Central Inc. on June 4 in the amount of $117,344. Then, the scope of the project would include South School Street, B Avenue and Janice Street.

However, a special session was held on Aug. 28 that covered a change order from APAC-Central Inc. to add 321 linear feet of wedging and overlay on Garner Street east of Janice Street. South Ward Alderman Clay Sexson made a motion to approve the change order in the amount of $9,109.60, making the total $126,453.60 for the project.

The budget for the project was $150,000, leaving $23,546.40 remaining. APAC-Central Inc. began the asphalt overlay project on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and finished on Friday, Sept. 4.

"On time and under budget is what we like to see," Mayor J.R. Fisher said.

Repaving these streets was a top priority when the Mayor came into office in Goodman. "Promises were made and promises were kept," he said.

The Mayor would like to thank the council for seeing the impact and investment in repaving these streets and APAC-Central Inc. for being a great company to work with.