Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Brandy Harris. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Talisha L. Hudson. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Jose Lwhiner. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Brandon L. Leonard. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Michael D. Owens. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Charles G. Polston. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Luz Torres-Espino. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jason A. Helmer et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Lucy S. Helmer et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Vanessa N. Hassell. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Amanda M. Finley. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments, LLP vs. Rickson L. Solomon. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Health System vs. Chrislynn Joel. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Justin K. Myers. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Tammy L. Cantrell. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Cathy D. Jones. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. William D. Divine. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Robert Sherman. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kendra Kellerhals. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Alfredo E. Benavides. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Jennifer Cenobio. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Roy Edward McNeely Jr. Fish without permit.

Selena M. Saiz. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Donovan McNack. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Joseph A. Ramos. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Darin L. Largent. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation.

Dennis Wishon. Failed to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Doreena L. Ehmes. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Joseph R. Beavor. Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection/so close to cause hazard and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Jose Enrique Vazquez Robles. DWI -- alcohol, driving while revoked/suspended, making false report and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection.

Erin E. Hannan. Trespassing.

David Molina. Violation of order or protection for adult.

Austin K. Lewis. Theft/stealing.

Nikolas Nolan Manley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Raymond V. River. Fish without permit.

Jesus Soto. Fish without permit.

Jose D. Aguilar Cruz. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Guillermo Torres Vasquez. Fish without permit.

Dawn M. Shipley. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Cody R. Kopejtka. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Robert J. Kopetjka. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Carlynn Jarom. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Nangako Nang. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Brendan Rancifer. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Dillon R. Childers. Fish without permit for non-resident.

William L. Biehn. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Moses Nang. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Siang Bik. Fish without permit.

Dawt Kuhn. Fish without permit.

Felonies:

Timothy L. Robbins. Burglary and theft/stealing.

Chelsi Dawn Greene. Tampering with motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correctional center except prescription.

Charles C. Wilson. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Noe F. Santeliz-Guerra. Domestic assault.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Mary Laxton. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management vs. Jenifer McGonigal. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Teresa Sue Miller. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Eleanor Tairack. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Sarah Jan Webb. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Juanita R. Zumwalt. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Take game fish by illegal methods, fish without permit for non-resident and possession of fish traps, including slat and wire traps, on waters of the state or adjacent banks. Guilty plea. Fine of $448.50.

Shawna Lee Longnecker. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Edwin R. Lopez Perez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Honmix Lopez-Reyes. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Justin G. Lothridge. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Luis Fernando Luna Moncada. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Rodimiro Martinez Mendoza. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Sydne N. Messer. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Marbin L. Montejo Sanabria. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Nicholas Nava. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Samantha C. Nickles. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Alberto A. Portillo. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Derrick L. Price. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Bawi C. Sang. Take game fish by illegal methods, fish without permit for non-resident and possession of fish traps, including slat and wire traps, on waters of the state or adjacent banks. Guilty plea. Fine of $448.50.

Felonies:

None.