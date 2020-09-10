This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 16

Jakeb Colby Bryant, 32, Anderson, domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Amboro Takuma Ruan, 63, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended

Juan Marcos Torres, 30, Corydon, Ind., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and open container

Aug. 17

Nathanial Newell Bowen, 32, Pineville, probation violation

Bucky Eugene Bowers, 43, Anderson, trespassing

Julius Dawson, 43, Sarcoxie, Mo., non-support and failure to register as a sex offender

Enriko Hallens, 20, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

James Grant Icenogle, 33, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Jeremy James Walters, 33, Anderson, domestic assault

Aug. 19

Eric V. Embrey, 49, Anderson, probation violation

Lori Gail Schaeffer, 29, no address given, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Aug. 20

Zeb Ricky Holland Jr., 46, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Kelsi M. Johnston, 22, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Johnny Allen King, 57, Noel, assault, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and DWI -- alcohol

Joe Cepheus Sams Jr., 45, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Aug. 21

Tiffany Lynn Bears, 38, Lafayette, Mo., DWI -- alcohol

Jerold Michael Mitchell, 32, Noel, domestic assault

Kyra Dawn Mouse, 23, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Gregory Scott Nelson, 51, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person and sell/purchase motor vehicle or trailer registered in this state without transferring certificate of ownership

Elson Williams, 33, Goodman, DWI -- alcohol

Aug. 22

Ali Abdi Abdille, 24, Noel, assault -- special victim and tampering with motor vehicle

Matthew Wayne Adkins, 35, Afton, Okla., robbery

Matthew Allen Herrin, 35, Goodman, animal at-large

Collin Anthony Mattix, 42, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, open container and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Christopher Thomas Segura, 38, Wichita, Kan., disorderly conduct

Billy Joe Walls, 31, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive, fraudulent use of credit/debit device, receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine