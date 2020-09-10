This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Aug. 16
Jakeb Colby Bryant, 32, Anderson, domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Amboro Takuma Ruan, 63, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended
Juan Marcos Torres, 30, Corydon, Ind., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and open container
Aug. 17
Nathanial Newell Bowen, 32, Pineville, probation violation
Bucky Eugene Bowers, 43, Anderson, trespassing
Julius Dawson, 43, Sarcoxie, Mo., non-support and failure to register as a sex offender
Enriko Hallens, 20, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
James Grant Icenogle, 33, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Jeremy James Walters, 33, Anderson, domestic assault
Aug. 19
Eric V. Embrey, 49, Anderson, probation violation
Lori Gail Schaeffer, 29, no address given, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Aug. 20
Zeb Ricky Holland Jr., 46, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Kelsi M. Johnston, 22, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Johnny Allen King, 57, Noel, assault, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and DWI -- alcohol
Joe Cepheus Sams Jr., 45, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Aug. 21
Tiffany Lynn Bears, 38, Lafayette, Mo., DWI -- alcohol
Jerold Michael Mitchell, 32, Noel, domestic assault
Kyra Dawn Mouse, 23, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Gregory Scott Nelson, 51, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person and sell/purchase motor vehicle or trailer registered in this state without transferring certificate of ownership
Elson Williams, 33, Goodman, DWI -- alcohol
Aug. 22
Ali Abdi Abdille, 24, Noel, assault -- special victim and tampering with motor vehicle
Matthew Wayne Adkins, 35, Afton, Okla., robbery
Matthew Allen Herrin, 35, Goodman, animal at-large
Collin Anthony Mattix, 42, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, open container and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Christopher Thomas Segura, 38, Wichita, Kan., disorderly conduct
Billy Joe Walls, 31, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive, fraudulent use of credit/debit device, receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine