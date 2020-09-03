Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to plan for a safe 2020 Labor Day weekend. Whether you are on the water or on the road, it's everyone's responsibility to travel safely and observe all Missouri laws. It is also important to observe social distancing and other CDC guidelines related to the coronavirus, and stay home if you are ill.

As you plan your Labor Day weekend, incorporate safety into every facet -- choosing your route, making sure equipment is in good working condition, being aware of and following Missouri's traffic and boating laws, driving your vehicle or vessel courteously, and wearing a seat belt or a life jacket. Help ensure a safer Labor Day weekend for everyone.

In Missouri, nine people died and 431 were injured in 1,021 traffic crashes over the 2019 Labor Day holiday. This means one person was killed or injured every 10.6 minutes. Troopers also arrested 116 people for driving while intoxicated during last year's holiday weekend.

The Labor Day holiday is also a busy boating weekend. In 2019, there were 11 boating crashes which included four injuries and no fatalities. There were no drownings over last year's Labor Day holiday. Troopers also arrested 10 people for boating while intoxicated during last year's counting period.

The 2020 counting period for the Labor Day holiday will be from 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.

The Highway Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort) over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Speed, inattention and impaired driving are leading causes of traffic crashes. All available troopers will be patrolling Missouri's roadways and waterways. Troopers on the roadways will be enforcing Missouri's speed limit, seat belt and impaired driving laws, in addition to being available to assist motorists.

Marine enforcement troopers will be working to make our waterways safer during the holiday weekend. Missouri's boaters are asked to do their part by remaining alert for other boats and swimmers, and being courteous on the water. With more boats on the water, it is even more important to pay attention when operating a vessel. Remember: Smaller vessels should yield the right-of-way to larger vessels. Boaters should avoid overloading their boat with too many passengers and always pay close attention to the boats around them. Causing harm to another person or their property with an excessive boat wake may subject you to enforcement action or civil liability. Treat other boaters and property owners as you want to be treated. Life jackets save lives. Wear one when you are on or around water.

Never operate a vehicle or vessel while you are impaired. Alcohol consumption slows reaction time.

The public is encouraged to call the Patrol's Emergency Report Line 800-525-5555 or *55 on your cellular phone if they witness criminal activity or experience an emergency. These emergency numbers are operational for both highway and water emergencies. If your celebration includes alcohol, designate someone else to drive whether you are in your boat or your car. Please don't become a statistic.

Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you're behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you'll never have to say, "If I could just go back, ..."