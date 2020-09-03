SPRINGFIELD -- Ozarks Food Harvest's Hunger Action Month is part of a nationwide campaign across Feeding America food banks to mobilize the public to take action against hunger in the community. This year, events will be held online throughout September to raise awareness and give individuals the opportunity to take part in the local effort of solving hunger.

In Ozarks Food Harvest's 28-county service area, one in five children and one in seven adults face hunger. The funds raised through The Food Bank's various events and partnerships this September will benefit the Weekend Backpack Program, which provides at-risk children with meals every weekend of the school year. A monthly donation of $30 or a one-time donation of $360 will sponsor a child with weekend meals for an entire school year.

"The issue of hunger has become more widespread in the Ozarks over the last six months," said Bart Brown, Ozarks Food Harvest's president/CEO. "We want to make sure kids have enough to eat over the weekends during these uncertain times. We're asking the community to get involved in simple ways. Make a donation, schedule a volunteer session or support one of our partners this month."

Ozarks Food Harvest will host several events and partner with local businesses to raise funds and awareness for the Weekend Backpack Program. Participants can find more and view local partnerships at hungeractionmonth.info.

• 22nd annual Hungerthon with iHeartRadio Springfield is Friday, Sept. 11, through Monday, Sept. 14. Tune in to Alice 95.5, US 97, 100.5 The Wolf and 105.9 KGBX to listen for dollar-for-dollar matches that will double your impact for the Weekend Backpack Program.

• Go Orange Day is Sept. 10. Hunger advocates can wear orange -- the symbolic color of hunger -- and post their support on social media using the hashtags #HungerActionMonth and #HungerHeroes.

• Tea Bar & Bites Silent Auction will take place online Sept. 4-17. Participants can bid on handmade and vintage aprons, face coverings and items from local shops. Proceeds will benefit the Weekend Backpack Program. Shop the auction: bit.ly/apronfashion2020.

• Empty Bowls with Panera Bread will take place online Sept. 18-30. Participants can bid on beautiful bowls handcrafted by local artists. Proceeds will benefit the Weekend Backpack Program. Shop the auction: bit.ly/bowls2020.

About Ozarks Food Harvest -- The Food Bank

Ozarks Food Harvest is the Feeding America food bank for southwest Missouri, serving 270 organizations across 28 Ozarks counties. The Food Bank provides more than 22 million meals annually to more than 261,000 unduplicated individuals. Learn more at ozarksfoodharvest.org, facebook.com/ozarksfoodharvest or twitter.com/ozksfoodharvest.