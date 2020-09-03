Jimmy Eugene "Jim" Boston

July 8, 1931

Aug. 30, 2020

Jimmy Eugene "Jim" Boston, 89, of Noel, Mo., died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo.

He was born on July 8, 1931, in Ft. Gibson, Okla., to Floyd and Alta (Roberts) Boston. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He earned a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University in electrical engineering. He worked for General Electric in Syracuse, N.Y. and two years in Shemya, Alaska. He was a school teacher in Broken Arrow, Okla.; a chicken farmer; and a builder of recreational vehicles, chicken houses, fireplaces and the water tower in Stella. He retired as a realtor, owning and operating the Boston Realty in Noel. He married Joan Kay Smith Aug. 22, 1981. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Noel.

Survivors are his wife, Joan Kay Boston of the home; children, James Boston (Jaymey) of Decatur, Ark., Andrea Burrows (Kevin) of Goodman, Mo.; and five grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Noel Cemetery in Noel with Pastor Sherie Wymore officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Noel Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.