Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Obituaries September 3, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Jim Boston

Jimmy Eugene "Jim" Boston

July 8, 1931

Aug. 30, 2020

Jimmy Eugene "Jim" Boston, 89, of Noel, Mo., died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo.

He was born on July 8, 1931, in Ft. Gibson, Okla., to Floyd and Alta (Roberts) Boston. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He earned a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University in electrical engineering. He worked for General Electric in Syracuse, N.Y. and two years in Shemya, Alaska. He was a school teacher in Broken Arrow, Okla.; a chicken farmer; and a builder of recreational vehicles, chicken houses, fireplaces and the water tower in Stella. He retired as a realtor, owning and operating the Boston Realty in Noel. He married Joan Kay Smith Aug. 22, 1981. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Noel.

Survivors are his wife, Joan Kay Boston of the home; children, James Boston (Jaymey) of Decatur, Ark., Andrea Burrows (Kevin) of Goodman, Mo.; and five grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Noel Cemetery in Noel with Pastor Sherie Wymore officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Noel Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT