RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County shortstop Carlee Cooper reaches back in an attempt to tag Carthage's Katie Crowe during the Lady Mustangs' season-opening 2-1 win on Aug. 28 at MCHS.

Good pitching, solid defense and timely hitting will win a lot of high school softball games.

The McDonald County Lady Mustangs used that exact formula to claim a 2-1 season-opening win over Carthage on Aug. 28 at MCHS.

Madeline McCall provided the good pitching. The defense was not only solid, but a diving catch by freshman left fielder Neveah Dodson gave the Lady Mustangs a much-needed spark. Dodson, fellow freshman Katelynn Townsend and sophomore Reagan Myrick supplied the timely hits.

The win gave Heath Alumbaugh a victory in his first game as head coach of the Lady Mustangs.

"I challenged the girls early in the week that some of these games were going to be like a 12-round fight and we have to hang in there and take our shots when they come," Alumbaugh said. "I felt like that was our mentality all night. We never caved and found a way to get it done when it mattered. McCall was lights out from the first pitch to give us a chance to win and then some of our veteran players, as well as the young players, who came through with the clutch. Just a great win that saw contributions in some way from every player in the lineup."

Carthage scored its only run of the game in the first on a pair of infield hits and McCall's throwing error that allowed the Lady Tigers to take a 1-0 lead.

The lone run was almost enough for Carthage's Jensyn Elder, who had shut out McDonald County on two hits through six innings.

But McDonald County tied the game in the seventh and then pulled out the win with a run in the eighth.

Myrick doubled to lead off the seventh inning to start the game-tying rally. But after two strikeouts, Myrick was still at second, when Dodson came to bat with two out. The freshman calmly stroked a 1-0 pitch up the middle to score Myrick and tie the game.

In the eighth, senior Deorica Zamora started the winning rally by getting hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Junior Marianna Salas followed with a sacrifice bunt to move pinch-runner Natalie Gillming to second, setting the stage for Townsend.

The freshman centerfielder responded with a walk-off single to left to drive in the winning run.

"Reagan (Myrick) had a great at-bat to lead off the seventh," Alumbaugh said. "Dodson (Neveah) came through in such a big way. Deorica (Zamora) did a great job by getting hit by a pitch to get something started in the eighth, and Marianna had a great sacrifice bunt. Townsend (Katelynn) comes through in the clutch with a walk-off hit to win it."

McCall settled down after the first inning, retiring the final 20 hitters in a row after walking the lead-off batter in the second. She finished by allowing two hits while striking out 15.

"I felt like Madeline had great control from the beginning," Alumbaugh said. "She moved the ball around and kept their hitters guessing. She commanded the strike zone all eight innings."

Elder held McDonald County to just five hits. Townsend led the way with a pair of singles, while Myrick, Dodson and another freshman, Carlee Cooper, had one hit each.

McDonald County was at Joplin on Sept. 1 before returning home to face Marshfield on Sept. 3. Game time is 4:30 p.m.