RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The old Jane post office is pictured. Jane Days has been canceled, but the restoration work on the inside of the post office continues. The Jane Preservation Society hopes to hold an event to unveil the inside later this fall.

Jane Days, which is typically held in late September, has been canceled this year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Gayla Baker of the Jane Preservation Society said the group had to make a decision early on.

"We get everything in order by June. By then, everything is set up, our food is ordered, everything. We've been having 300 to 500 people come -- you can't plan something like that in 30 days. To be frank, people are afraid, and we didn't know who would show up. We thought it would be in our best interest not to have it. It's our only fundraiser for the Jane Preservation Society."

Last year was the third year for Jane Days, and the event had exactly 500 people attend, Baker said.

She added that the preservation society still wants to finish restoring the inside of the old post office. The outside is already finished. The society has been working on preserving the building for three years. Most recently it purchased old-fashioned post office boxes to go inside, she said.

"People in the community wanted to see the post office taken care of. They didn't want to see anything happen to the building. They wanted to preserve our little town here," she said.

Once the inside is finished, the preservation society will host a come-and-go event where people can see the building and still practice social distancing, she said. She said she did not have a date yet, but it would probably be in October. She said there would be music while people were waiting their turn to go in, and possibly some storytellers.

The other annual event the society has is an Easter egg hunt and egg roast. This year the society had to cancel it, but Baker said it hopes to have one next spring.

She said one of the members demonstrates old-fashioned egg dyeing with natural ingredients such as beets and garlic. Hard-boiled eggs are provided and people can either dye them or just peel them and eat them. Salt and pepper are on hand.

"Back in the old days, that was a big thing, to have an egg roast," she said. She noted that, in the old days, they would have boiled the eggs over an open fire, but they pre-cook theirs for safety reasons.

"We'll definitely do Jane Days next year if this is all over," Baker concluded. "Hopefully, we'll be able to start having meetings soon. Our membership drive is in November. We just remind everyone to keep supporting the Jane Preservation Society."