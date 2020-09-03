After some debate, a decision was made to allow Goodman's city employees to purchase supplemental dental insurance during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Several employees reached out to City Clerk Georgia Holtz expressing a need for dental insurance. After being presented with information on what the city could offer for coverage, the biggest concern from the board of alderman was the budget.

"I would feel bad if we gave our employees a benefit now that we wouldn't be able to continue to offer," Northward Alderman Sammie Jo Goodson said.

In the middle of the board's discussion, a citizen interrupted the conversation by proclaiming he was a business owner and could offer advice. The citizen then became disruptive and talked back to Mayor J.R. Fisher after being asked to stop. Police Officer Carter Graue escorted the citizen from City Hall.

The discussion on providing dental insurance to city employees continued as concerns about the budget came to light.

"I haven't seen an up-to-date budget since I've been elected and the money has to come from somewhere," Sexson said.

The board discussed the option of having employees purchase supplemental dental coverage until a budget is set for 2021.

"I would feel really good about adding dental coverage in the budget for 2021 if that's something they could cover for now," Goodson said.

Sexson then made a motion to allow employees to purchase their own dental insurance for now, with plans to add coverage to the budget for 2021.

Conversations surrounding the budget continued as the decision to purchase a third vehicle for the police department came up once again during citizens' business.

"In order to get something nice and that we can be proud of, we need to know where we are," Sexson said. "I can't just full-heartedly go with spending money until we get a year-to-date report. I don't have actual numbers to see where we're at."

Mayor Fisher reassured Sexson and the rest of the board that the City Clerk is working with an accountant to provide up-to-date reports.

Carlton Lewis also approached the council during citizens' business with concerns about people speeding along C Highway, with a suggestion of changing the speed limit to 55 mph. To help with this concern, the mayor plans to have the police department patrol the area more.

In other business, the council discussed monthly department reports that will be presented at the next meeting and approved bills in the amount of $140,622.40.