COURTESY PHOTO Kennith Gideon of Anderson rides in the 2019 St. Jude's Ride For Life near Butterfield. This year will be his 43rd year to participate in the event.

Kennith Gideon of Anderson is riding in the 44th annual St. Jude's Ride For Life and wanted to raise awareness about the event.

Gideon, 82, has ridden horses all his life. He said the rides started in the 1970s, and he has attended all but one.

"I didn't ride the first year because I didn't know about it until they got back. I've ridden every year since," he said.

He was chairman of the event for 18 years.

"I got old enough I told them they needed to find someone else to take care of it," he said. "I think it's a good cause. I do it not for me but for the kids. I enjoy riding, I've rode horses all my life."

His horse's name is Bunny. He has had her since she was a year old, and she is now 23.

"We get along pretty good together," he said.

The ride is on Sept. 19-20 on a ranch east of Butterfield, he said. The ranch is about 2,000 acres. The ride lasts a day and a half, and about 200 to 500 people attend each year.

"We just ride around the ranch," Gideon said.

He said after 42 years of raising funds for St. Jude's via the ride, what he likes to do is raise $100 for each year he has ridden. He simply calls people and asks them for a donation of any amount, he said.

Gideon added that the ride used to be a kidney foundation fundraiser, but then organizers changed it to a St. Jude's event to help more children. St. Jude's is a children's research hospital based in Memphis, Tenn.

"It's just a large get-together," Gideon said. "They put up a tent, give away awards for the ones that raise the most money, the oldest, youngest, farthest away. I make wooden crosses and I'm planning on taking a cross (for the auction). We have an auction on Saturday night and all the proceeds go to St. Jude's."

Gideon said if anyone wants to donate, he needs the funds by Sept. 15 so he can have all his paperwork turned in on time.