The McDonald County High School boys' and girls' cross country teams opened their season on Aug. 29 at the Carthage Warm-Up, held at Joplin South Middle School.

The girls' race was cut short due to lightning, with the race being stopped after a mile and a half.

McDonald County was led by freshman Madison Burton with a time of 11:17. Sophomore Anna Belle Price was the only other Lady Mustang in the race. She finished with a time of 11:50.

In the boys' two-mile race, held on a soggy course following the rain, freshman Lane Pratt led the Mustangs in a time of 12:45.

Rounding out the results for McDonald County were freshman Gunner Cooper in 12:58; sophomore Cross Spencer in 14:41; and freshman Ayden Ball in 14:42.

McDonald County's first official meet of the season is set for Sept. 10 in Seneca.