The McDonald County Health Department reported that another McDonald County resident has died from covid-19 this week, bringing the death toll to 11. Officials say this individual was in his or her early 80s and had been hospitalized.

The health department reported 18 new covid-19 infections in the past week with numbers fluctuating daily -- there were eight new cases reported on Aug. 26 and no new cases reported on Aug. 29.

As of publication, the total number of positive cases is 1,050. A total of 988 individuals have been released from isolation and one is currently hospitalized.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System and Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.