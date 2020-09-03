Division I

The following cases were filed:

Angela E. Dollarhide vs. Leonard E. Dollarhide. Dissolution.

Hilda E. Padron vs. Samuel Padron. Dissolution.

Melanie Owens vs. Daniel R. Owens. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Tanner R. Hurless. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Caleb T. Rogers. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Travis Hall. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jamie R. Huddleston. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ruben Galve Rivera. Exceeded posted speed limit and failure to register motor vehicle.

Alexandra M. Bottorff. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joseph Ezra Brown III. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Marshall Stanley Foreman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Tonya Renea Dickson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brayten J. Grattan. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Carlin B. Stevenson. Failed to wear protective/approved headgear when on motorcycle in motion.

Michael B. Wishon. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

Choua Yang vs. Ingkones Nennis. Judgment of dissolution.

Mitchell Callahan vs. Samantha Callahan. Judgment of dissolution.

Sarah J. Webb vs. Steve W. Webb II. Judgment of dissolution.

Robyn I. Bailey-Socarro vs. Ramon H. Socarro. Judgment of dissolution.

Lindsey H. Cravens vs. Delbert J. Cravens. Judgment of dissolution.

Angela E. Dollarhide vs. Leonard E. Dollarhide. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Brayten J. Grattan. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Ryan Thomas Harr. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Willma Jean Hatfield. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Shawna Lee Longenecker. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $125.50.

Khadafy Peter. Driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Nikki M. Qualls. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Charles E. Reynolds Jr. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Janice S. Reynolds. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Candace Lohr. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Angela V. Southard. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Samantha D. Williamson. Suit on account.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Donald L. Landers et al. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Kayla L. Nennett. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Samantha S. Womack. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Constance E. Sisco. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Bobby R. Roland. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Kailey Rubion. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. G. Rodriguez-Lopez. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Lydia N. Gipson. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Marihda S. Manuel. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Aliner H. Epin. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jessica A. Perez. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Alexsandrea L. Stoufer. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Kharef Soliman. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Travis Lee Hall. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Steven M. van Auken. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Arely Salinas. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Tony F. Bradley. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Michael L. Jeffcoat. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kimberly E. Ping. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sheldon A. Hays. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jacy D. Welch. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Wade R. Donham. Failed to place motor vehicle not in motion as near right-hand side of highway as practicable and exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

None.

The following cases were heard:

First Financial Bank USA vs. Sean M. Hunt. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Mary Laxton. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Jenifer McGonigal. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Teresa S. Miller. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Robert A. Farriester. Take and/or possess black bass in closed season. Guilty plea. Fine of $110.50.

Sydney L. Foster. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Iris B. Galdamez-Depaz. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $121.

Ruben Galve Rivers. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Kimberly J. Grate. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Terry T. Gwin. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Tristen Nichole Hands. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Erin E. Hannan. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $229.50.

Henry V. Hernandez Menjivar. Take game fish by illegal methods. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Daniel Hernandez. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

John Wesley Huckeba Jr. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation. One month, one week Shock Incarceration.

Felonies:

None.