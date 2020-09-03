Bunker Hill Quilt Club -- Sept. 14

Bunker Hill Quilt Club will be having a class to make a Tote Bag. The class will be limited to 10, so visit its Facebook page (Bunker Hill Quilt Club) or call 417-223-5555 for information. Class doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the class will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the Bunker Hill Community Building, located at 5823 Route W in Anderson, Mo. The cost of $25 will include the complete kit to make the Tote Bag. This is not for beginners. You may bring your own sewing machine. Cookies and coffee will be provided before class. This will be a fun evening to enjoy.