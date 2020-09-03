This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Aug. 10
James Colvard, 41, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Fredrick R. Nelson, no age given, Noel, operated motor vehicle without license on person or failure to display upon demand by officer
Tiffany Jade Watkins, 31, no address given, driving while revoked/suspended and burglary
Aug. 11
Clover Leanne Burton, 18, Noel, theft/stealing
Marizza Cortinas-Huerta, 36, Noel, probation violation
Aaron B. Fichtner, 32, Anderson, failure to register as sex offender
Leif Charles Garrett, 32, Gravette, Ark., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident
Daniel J. Greenfield, 42, Fairland, Okla., out-of-state fugitive
Aug. 12
Sierra Rachel Bolt, 27, Noel, defective equipment
Darnell Benjamin Darra, 22, Neosho, authorize/knowingly permit person to drive motor vehicle who had no legal right, driving while revoked/suspended, exceeded posted speed limit and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Joseph R.A. Hines, 25, Miami, Okla., exceeded posted speed limit
Dakota Lawrence Navarre, 24, Pensacola, Okla., unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Aug. 13
Dregon Wayne Charlton, 19, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Dakota Lee Collier, 26, Anderson, property damage -- damage to motor vehicle with intent to steal and theft/stealing
Talia Maria Henson, 17, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Cory James Hobbs, 25, Goodman, child molestation -- child less than 17 years of age
Aaron Paul Wellesley, 37, Rogers, Ark., forgery and probation violation
Aug. 14
Erwin Joseph Aluermann, 25, no address given, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 0f 10 grams or less
Curtis Andrew Shepherd, 48, Goodman, property damage, trespassing and driving while revoked/suspended
Aug. 15
Keaton John McGuire, 23, Manhattan, Kan., DWI -- alcohol
Quinton Allie O'Brien, 22, Lanagan, failed to drive within right lane of roadway when roadway of sufficient width and DWI -- alcohol