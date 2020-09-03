This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 10

James Colvard, 41, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Fredrick R. Nelson, no age given, Noel, operated motor vehicle without license on person or failure to display upon demand by officer

Tiffany Jade Watkins, 31, no address given, driving while revoked/suspended and burglary

Aug. 11

Clover Leanne Burton, 18, Noel, theft/stealing

Marizza Cortinas-Huerta, 36, Noel, probation violation

Aaron B. Fichtner, 32, Anderson, failure to register as sex offender

Leif Charles Garrett, 32, Gravette, Ark., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident

Daniel J. Greenfield, 42, Fairland, Okla., out-of-state fugitive

Aug. 12

Sierra Rachel Bolt, 27, Noel, defective equipment

Darnell Benjamin Darra, 22, Neosho, authorize/knowingly permit person to drive motor vehicle who had no legal right, driving while revoked/suspended, exceeded posted speed limit and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph R.A. Hines, 25, Miami, Okla., exceeded posted speed limit

Dakota Lawrence Navarre, 24, Pensacola, Okla., unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Aug. 13

Dregon Wayne Charlton, 19, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Dakota Lee Collier, 26, Anderson, property damage -- damage to motor vehicle with intent to steal and theft/stealing

Talia Maria Henson, 17, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Cory James Hobbs, 25, Goodman, child molestation -- child less than 17 years of age

Aaron Paul Wellesley, 37, Rogers, Ark., forgery and probation violation

Aug. 14

Erwin Joseph Aluermann, 25, no address given, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 0f 10 grams or less

Curtis Andrew Shepherd, 48, Goodman, property damage, trespassing and driving while revoked/suspended

Aug. 15

Keaton John McGuire, 23, Manhattan, Kan., DWI -- alcohol

Quinton Allie O'Brien, 22, Lanagan, failed to drive within right lane of roadway when roadway of sufficient width and DWI -- alcohol