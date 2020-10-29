On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Missouri voters will have the opportunity to vote for state and national offices, as well as for or against a number of ballot issues in the 2020 General Election.

At this time, Missouri offers two ways to vote in the 2020 General Election: in-person or absentee (with or without a notary, depending on reasoning).

Absentee ballots may be requested in person up until the day before Election Day. Ballots may be turned in by mail or in-person and must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

– You're eligible to vote absentee without a notary if due to:

• Incapacity or confinement due to illness

• Having contracted coronavirus or at-risk (in 2020) due to being age 65 or older; living in a long-term care facility; having a chronic lung disease/asthma, a serious heart condition, being immuno-compromised, having diabetes, chronic kidney disease and undergoing dialysis, or liver disease.

– You're eligible to vote absentee with a notary if due to:

• Religious beliefs or practice

• Working as an election worker

• Incarceration, if still eligible to vote

• Absence on Election Day from your election jurisdiction

• Certified participation in an address confidentiality program

Absentee voting is allowed in person at the Courthouse Annex building, located at 502 Main Street in Pineville, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 and from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

Items on the ballot are as follows:

President and Vice President

• Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (Rep.)

• Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris (Dem.)

• Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (Lib.)

• Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walter (Green)

• Don Blankenship and William Mohr (Const.)

Governor

• Mike Parson (Rep.)

• Nicole Galloway (Dem.)

• Rik Combs (Lib.)

• Jerome Howard Bauer (Green)

Lieutenant Governor

• Mike Kehoe (Rep.)

• Alissia Canady (Dem.)

• Bill Slantz (Lib.)

• Kelley Dragoo (Green)

Secretary of State

• John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (Rep.)

• Yinka Faleti (Dem.)

• Carl Herman Freese (Lib.)

• Paul Lehmann (Green)

• Paul Venable (Const.)

State Treasurer

• Scott Fitzpatrick (Rep.)

• Vicki Lorenz Englund (Dem.)

• Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff (Lib.)

• Joseph Civettini (Green)

Attorney General

• Eric Schmitt (Rep.)

• Rich Finneran (Dem.)

• Kevin C. Babcock (Lib.)

State Representative in Congress 7th District

• Billy Long (Rep.)

• Teresa Montseny (Dem.)

• Kevin Craig (Lib.)

State Senator 29th District

• Mike Moon (Rep.)

State Representative 159th District

• Dirk Deaton (Rep.)

County Commissioner (Western District)

• Rick Lett (Rep.)

Sheriff

• Robert M. Evenson (Rep.)

Assessor

• Sue Ann Stokes (Rep.)

Public Adminstrator

• Tonya Garvin (Rep.)

Coroner

• William "B.J." Goodwin (Rep.)

Surveyor

• Travis Green (Rep.)

Constitutional Amendment No. 1

• Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to extend the term restriction that currently applies to the Governor and Treasurer to the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General?

– Yes

– No

(A "yes" vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to impose a two-term restriction on all statewide elected officials, which currently only applies to the Governor and Treasurer.

A "no" vote will leave the terms that statewide elected officials may serve unchanged.

If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.)

Constitutional Amendment No. 3

• Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

- Ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees;

- Reduce legislative campaign contribution limits;

- Change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by: (i) transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan commisions; (ii) modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria.

State government entities expect no cost or savings. Individual local government entities expect significant decreased revenues of a total unknown amount.

– Yes

– No

(A "yes" vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to reduce the limits on campaign contributions that candidates for state senator can accept from individuals or entities by $100 per election. There is no change for candidates for state representative.

The amendment prohibits state legislators and their employees from accepting a gift of any value (which is currently $5) from paid lobbyists or the lobbyists' clients.

The amendment modifies the criteria for redrawing legislative districts and changes the process for redrawing state legislative district boundaries during redistricting by giving redistricting responsibility to a bipartisan commission, renames them, and increases membership to 20 by adding four commissioners appointed by the Governor from nominations by the two major political party's state committees.

A "no" vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution regarding campaign contributions, lobbyist gifts and the process and criteria for redistricting.

If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.)

Judicial Ballot

• Submitting to the voters whether the Judges named below, whose terms expire Dec. 31, 2020, shall be retained in office for new terms.

– Shall Judge Patricia Breckenridge of the Missouri Supreme Couty be retained in office?

– Yes

– No

– Shall Judge Gary W. Lynch of the Southern District Court of Appeals be retained in office?

– Yes

– No