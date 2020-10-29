The McDonald County Health Department reported the 14th and 15th covid-related deaths in the county this week. Officials say one individual was in his/her early 70s and the other individual was in his/her early 80s. Both had been hospitalized.

As of publication, the total number of positive cases is 1,301 -- an increase of 34 cases from last week. A total of 1,179 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 126 still isolated, and two individuals currently hospitalized.

The health department also released data that indicates McDonald County has the highest positivity rate of the 115 counties in the state, with 20% of tests reading positively.

On Friday, Oct. 23, the McDonald County School District announced that five students and two staff members are currently positive for covid-19, resulting in 83 students and 10 staff members being isolated.

No data was released regarding the school(s) of the isolated students or staff.

Due to a limited supply of antibody test kits, the health department is reserving tests for people who meet certain criteria. For more information, call 417-223-4351, ext. 0.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System and Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.