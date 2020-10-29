The two newest additions to the Southwest City Police Department this year were a much-needed patrol vehicle and recent newly POST-certified officer Brittany Schappel.

Quickly after graduating from the police academy, Schappel selected Southwest City as her service area and settled in. With the help of a USDA grant, Southwest City was able to purchase a 2017 Ford Explorer 4 x 4 outfitted with a police package.

Police Chief Bud Gow was also able to secure a laptop, speaker box, Tyvek suits for personal protection and a defibrillator through various Department of Defense surplus grants, as well as light bar kits, oxygen trauma bags and stop sticks for both patrol vehicles.

Gow has been in law enforcement for 36 years and has served as Southwest City's police chief for seven years. He is consistently working to secure the most up-to-date equipment and training. The department was one of the first in the state to receive NARCAN and be trained in the use of the overdose reversal medication.

Four years ago, Gow made the proactive decision to equip his officers with body cameras and, two years ago, dashboard cameras were added too.

"I've learned more about technology than I ever wanted to," he joked, noting that both cameras have been beneficial in proving both innocence and guilt in different situations.