During the regular meeting on Tuesday, Southwest City's board of aldermen voted to instate Ordinance No. 628, which repeals and replaces Ordinance No. 616 regarding vendor licenses.

All verbiage and wording from the previous incarnation will remain, except the approval of any vendor license shall be passed to the city clerk and the Southwest City Police Department.

The fee for a one-day vendor license is still $25.

Departmental Reports

On behalf of Fire Chief Shane Clark, City Clerk Krystal Austen provided the Fire Report. She said that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to three medical calls and four motor vehicle accidents, as well as assisted neighboring agencies with a structure fire three times.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued two tickets, responded to two motor vehicle accidents, assisted with one lock-out and provided assistance to neighboring agencies twice.

On behalf of Public Works Director Shane Clark, Austen provided the Public Works report. She said that the street department has patched holes on Liberty Road and the water department replaced a pump drive on the Ridge Street booster pump.

Clerk Austen reported that she is working with the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council to secure the Community Development Block Grant in regard to the water project. She said, per grant requirements, all necessary documentation will be presented to the council at the next council meeting and a public hearing will be held.

In other business, the council:

• Granted Marcon Mendez a building permit, allowing the addition of a 12-foot by 40-foot room at 509 N. Main Street;

• Agreed to electronically receive the prepared 2020 tax books from the McDonald County Clerk at a cost of $300. This amount is reduced by half from last year because the county clerk will no longer be printing the tax bills;

• Approved holidays for 2021;

• Reviewed proposed 2021 budgets;

• Paid bills in the amount of $6,602.40.