Stella Fire Department is one of the largest, local volunteer departments, with 32 active firefighters covering 132 square miles from five stations.

The department saw changes to leadership and funding this year, with the appointment of Chief Eric Norris and the passage of a tax levy of $0.30 per $100 assessed valuation.

Norris has served as a rural firefighter for seven years, beginning his career in Monett. As funds from the levy begin flowing in, he would like to instate a five-year plan for allocating the funds. First, he wants to address any needs in safety equipment.

"Personal protection equipment, SCBAs (self-contained breathing apparatuses) and any safety items are the first priority," he said. "To put a firefighter in a house, it costs $11,000 from head to toe -- and that's not including the gear on the trucks."

"Then all hoses and nozzles need replaced."

Norris explained that, because of the department's financial deficits while being supported through dues, all of the hoses and nozzles are hand-me-downs from other departments.

"If we do our job safe, it enables us to help people," he said. "That's why we need updated equipment and constant training."

Of the 32 volunteers on the department, five are full-time firefighters with other agencies, eight are career firefighters, two are paramedics, and six are EMTs.